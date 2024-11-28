Priyanka Gandhi Embarks on Transformative Political Journey
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the oath as a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad on Thursday, marking the beginning of her parliamentary journey. Her husband, Robert Vadra, spoke to ANI about the event, expressing confidence in her ability to support her brother, Rahul Gandhi, and invigorate the Congress party.
During the oath-taking ceremony, Priyanka was seen holding the Constitution, a gesture Robert Vadra explained as a reaffirmation of its supreme importance, resonating with the values shared by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. This act sent a powerful message about their unwavering respect for the Constitution.
Priyanka Gandhi's choice of attire, a Kerala Kasavu saree, evoked memories of Indira Gandhi, symbolizing her gratitude towards the people of Wayanad. Vadra noted her dedication during the election campaign, emphasizing her commitment to addressing issues that the government sidesteps, such as farmer problems, women's safety, and inflation.
