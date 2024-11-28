Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Wounds and Warnings at the Israel-Lebanon Border

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah faces challenges as Israeli artillery wounds two in southern Lebanon. Brokered by the US and France, the truce aims at a two-month peace with the buffer zone monitored by Lebanese and UN forces. Returnees risk further violence amid fragile peace.

Updated: 28-11-2024 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Tensions persist at the Israel-Lebanon border as Israeli artillery fire wounded at least two people in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to state media. The incident occurred on the second day of a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group, deemed a critical step toward peace.

The ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, entails a two-month truce in which Hezbollah militants retreat north of the Litani River while Israeli forces withdraw to their territory. This buffer zone is to be patrolled by Lebanese forces and UN peacekeepers, fostering a fragile peace.

Despite the ceasefire, two people were injured by Israeli fire near the border town of Markaba. The Israeli army stated that troops opened fire at suspected individuals breaching the ceasefire conditions. The border region remains volatile, with returnees risking further violence despite warnings from both the Lebanese military and Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

