Chirag Paswan's Quest for Lok Janshakti Party Symbol

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and leader of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), expressed hope on Thursday for a favorable decision from the Election Commission regarding his claim to the party's poll symbol. The symbol has been contested since the party split after a rebellion led by his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Paswan celebrated the 25th foundation day of the party at his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's erstwhile office bungalow, now allotted to him by the Bihar government. Reflecting on the event's significance, he noted plans for a future rally at Gandhi Maidan before the next assembly elections.

Despite past tensions, Paswan praised NDA allies for attending his event and reaffirmed his loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, looking forward to cohesive NDA cooperation in future polls.

