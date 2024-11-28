Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Tactics

The BJP accused Congress of disrupting Parliament to launch Priyanka Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, claiming Congress harms the country under the guise of protecting the Constitution. BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress for prioritizing one family's interest over national governance and constitutional integrity.

The BJP criticized the Congress on Thursday for disrupting parliamentary proceedings immediately after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took her oath as a Lok Sabha member. The party claimed to protect the Constitution while leading efforts to undermine it, according to the BJP.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed disapproval, stating, 'These people, who run campaigns for protecting the Constitution, used Parliament—the temple of Indian democracy—to launch Priyanka Gandhi, a scion of their so-called royal family. It's unfortunate the Congress forced an adjournment right after the oath-taking.'

Pradhan further alleged that Congress, notorious for constitutional amendments and governmental dismissals under Article 356, has historically prioritized its leadership over the country's welfare. He claimed their operations rely heavily on disruptions and chaos, a strategy the public increasingly recognizes.

