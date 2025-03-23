Left Menu

The Untapped Power of Secret Sittings in Lok Sabha

Secret sittings in the Lok Sabha are a constitutional provision allowing the government to hold confidential discussions on sensitive issues, yet they have never been utilized. Discussions can be initiated by the Leader of the House and require the Speaker's approval. Critics argue this transparency tool remains dormant.

Updated: 23-03-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the corridors of Indian democracy, a powerful yet unused tool lies within the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha': the secret sitting. Although intended for sensitive discussions, this provision remains dormant, sparking debate on its potential utility and transparency implications.

Constitutional expert P D T Achari notes that despite calls for secrecy during the 1962 Chinese aggression crisis, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru refused, emphasizing public knowledge. The rules, under Chapter 25, allow the Leader of the House to request such sittings, contingent upon the Speaker setting a date.

Proponents argue for its use in maintaining national security, while critics caution against misuse and lack of transparency. A breach of secrecy in a secret sitting is considered a severe violation, carrying serious consequences. The question remains: will this provision ever be tested?

(With inputs from agencies.)

