Special Session of Jharkhand Assembly Set for December

The Jharkhand Assembly is scheduled for a special session from December 9 to 12, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday. The decision emerged from the inaugural Cabinet meeting of the state's coalition government.

MLA Stephen Marandi, from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been nominated as the Pro-tem Speaker for the upcoming session, tasked with overseeing the oath-taking of all 81 assembly members.

The government's return to power follows its success in the recent elections, securing 56 of the 81 seats, while the BJP-led coalition managed 24. The swearing-in ceremony for Soren's fourth term as chief minister was attended by notable political figures.

