Left Menu

Britain's Bold Pledge: Boosting Global Growth and Addressing Climate Change

Britain commits to investing £1.98 billion in the World Bank's IDA fund to aid low-income countries. This investment supports projects fostering economic growth and combating climate change. A replenishing conference will seek more contributions, with the IDA aiming to surpass its previous $93 billion mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:05 IST
Britain's Bold Pledge: Boosting Global Growth and Addressing Climate Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom announced a substantial investment of £1.98 billion ($2.5 billion) over the next three years into the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) fund. This investment aims to support projects that promote economic growth, alleviate poverty, and tackle the impacts of climate change, according to a government statement.

The IDA fund primarily provides grants and low-interest loans to the world's poorest nations and is replenished triennially. An upcoming pledging conference set for December 5-6 in Seoul aims to secure record contributions, following a $93 billion replenishment in 2021. World Bank President Ajay Banga is targeting a higher amount amid growing demands from impoverished countries grappling with debts, climate emergencies, and conflicts.

Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden also committed a $4 billion contribution to the IDA fund. In Britain, the Labour government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which has been in power since July, has committed to restoring the foreign aid budget to its former level of 0.7% of gross national income, though no timeline has been specified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024