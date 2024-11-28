Nepal Prepares for Local Level By-Elections
Nepal will hold local-level by-elections on Sunday to fill 41 vacancies in various positions across the country. A total of 376 candidates are contesting the elections, with 226,799 eligible voters. The silence period begins Thursday midnight, restricting campaigning activities.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal is gearing up for local-level by-elections this Sunday, aimed at filling vacancies in local bodies across the nation. The Election Commission has declared a silence period starting Thursday midnight.
During this period, political parties and candidates are forbidden from campaigning or holding gatherings. The by-elections will cover 41 positions in 32 districts, including chairs and vice-chairpersons of rural municipalities, municipal chiefs, and ward chairpersons.
Out of 44 vacant positions, three were filled unopposed. A total of 226,799 voters are expected to head to the polls, with voting commencing at 7 am and ending at 5 pm. The by-elections are necessitated by deaths or resignations of former local representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voting begins for by-elections to six assembly seats in West Bengal: Official.
Voting begins for bypolls to four assembly seats in Bihar: Official.
Voting begins for by-election to Gambegre assembly constituency in Meghalaya: Official.
Voting begins for by-polls to three Assembly segments in Karnataka.
Jharkhand Elections: JMM's Manoj Pandey Confident of Victory as Voting Begins