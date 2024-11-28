Left Menu

Nepal Prepares for Local Level By-Elections

Nepal will hold local-level by-elections on Sunday to fill 41 vacancies in various positions across the country. A total of 376 candidates are contesting the elections, with 226,799 eligible voters. The silence period begins Thursday midnight, restricting campaigning activities.

Nepal is gearing up for local-level by-elections this Sunday, aimed at filling vacancies in local bodies across the nation. The Election Commission has declared a silence period starting Thursday midnight.

During this period, political parties and candidates are forbidden from campaigning or holding gatherings. The by-elections will cover 41 positions in 32 districts, including chairs and vice-chairpersons of rural municipalities, municipal chiefs, and ward chairpersons.

Out of 44 vacant positions, three were filled unopposed. A total of 226,799 voters are expected to head to the polls, with voting commencing at 7 am and ending at 5 pm. The by-elections are necessitated by deaths or resignations of former local representatives.

