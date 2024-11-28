Left Menu

Empowering Women: Unlocking Benefits Under Maiyan Samman Yojana

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the Maiyan Samman Yojana will increase its monthly financial support to eligible women beneficiaries from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 starting December. This decision, confirmed in a cabinet meeting, is seen as a crucial factor in recent electoral victories.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a significant boost in financial aid for women beneficiaries under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Starting December, eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 directly into their bank accounts each month, up from the current Rs 1,000.

The announcement follows the recent cabinet meeting, which, although held without any ministers sworn in, confirmed the increased personal financial support. The scheme, initially launched in August, aims to support over 50 lakh women in the state, proving to be a vital element in the INDIA bloc's success in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Alongside this development, the cabinet has approved initiatives to generate new revenue streams for the state and enhance tax collection in the mining sector. The Hemant Soren-led administration also plans to overhaul the police recruitment process with a directive for authorities to publish an examination calendar by January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

