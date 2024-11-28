BJP Challenges AAP: Unveil Bhagat Singh's Statue

In a pointed critique, Punjab's BJP has voiced disapproval over the ruling AAP's inaction regarding the unveiling of Bhagat Singh's statue at the airport named in his honor.

BJP vice president Subhash Sharma publicly challenged the AAP government, issuing a 72-hour ultimatum to ensure the statue is revealed.

Claiming the statue has remained wrapped in cloth for over six months, Sharma stressed the urgency of the matter, urging the government to act swiftly to respect Bhagat Singh's legacy and meet public expectations.

