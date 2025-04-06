Clash Erupts Over Statue Removal in Uttar Pradesh Village
Tensions flared in Vibharapur village, Uttar Pradesh, when villagers clashed with police over the removal of statues of B R Ambedkar and Lord Buddha. Eight officers were injured, and five villagers have been arrested. The situation is now stable, but police presence continues to prevent further unrest.
Tensions escalated in Vibharapur village, Uttar Pradesh, when authorities attempted to remove statues of B R Ambedkar and Lord Buddha from government land, inciting a violent clash with residents.
In the ensuing conflict, eight police officers sustained injuries, and five individuals have been arrested for their involvement in the incident. The statues, initially erected by the villagers without approval, were contested by the government, leading to the unrest.
Officials report that the situation has stabilized with reinforced police presence, aiming to maintain peace in the area following the turmoil.
