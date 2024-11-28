Biden Urges Trump to Rethink Tariff Plan

U.S. President Joe Biden voiced his hope that President-elect Donald Trump will reconsider his plan to introduce tariffs against Mexico and Canada, an action Biden believes could damage alliances with these neighboring countries. In comments made in Nantucket, Biden described the tariffs as potentially counterproductive.

The United States shares borders with Mexico and Canada and is flanked by both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. Trump announced intentions on Monday to enforce tariffs unless Mexico and Canada take stricter measures against drugs and illegal immigration, sidestepping stipulations of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

In a separate development, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed she did not specifically discuss tariffs during a recent call with Trump. Despite Trump claiming an agreement was reached to curb migration, Sheinbaum clarified that her approach focused on addressing migrant issues before they escalate at the U.S. border.

