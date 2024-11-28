Maharashtra's Political Landscape: Eknath Shinde Reiterates Unity Amid CM Post Discussions
In a bid to form Maharashtra's government, Eknath Shinde emphasizes unity within the Mahayuti alliance, asserting no challenges concerning the Chief Minister role. Meeting with Amit Shah and union leaders, Shinde expresses willingness to accept any decisions by Prime Minister Modi, reiterating that 'Ladla Bhai' resonates with unwavering loyalty and dedication.
Eknath Shinde, the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, reaffirmed on Thursday that there are no impediments concerning the Chief Minister post, stating the 'Ladla Bhai' role holds utmost significance for him. Shinde's visit to Delhi includes meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mahayuti alliance leaders to discuss government formation.
"I clarified my position yesterday; there are no barriers to the Chief Minister position within Mahayuti. As 'Ladla Bhai', I am here in Delhi, and that title is supreme for me. Discussions will cover all matters," Shinde stated. Concurrently, Ajit Pawar conducted a meeting with NCP leaders in Delhi.
On Wednesday, Shinde assured that any decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Maharashtra's Chief Minister will be respected, noting, "I informed the Prime Minister that if my role hinders government formation, decisions should be made without hesitation. I will accept any decision made," he declared at a press briefing in Mumbai.
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis emphasized on Wednesday the absence of discord within the Mahayuti alliance, indicating that a decision on the Chief Minister position will follow consultations with alliance leaders. Fadnavis remarked, "Our Mahayuti alliance has always functioned without disagreement. Pre-election, we pledged that the Chief Minister decision would follow results-based consultations. Eknath Shinde ji has clarified today. We are poised to meet our leaders and finalize the decision soon."
