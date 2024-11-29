Left Menu

Zelenskiy Accuses Putin of Using Hypersonic Missile for Conflict Escalation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of leveraging the promotion of a new hypersonic missile to disrupt peace efforts, notably those by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Zelenskiy claims Putin's ulterior motive is to continue the war rather than facilitate its conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:17 IST
Zelenskiy Accuses Putin of Using Hypersonic Missile for Conflict Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced serious concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent activities. Zelenskiy accused Putin of using the Kremlin's promotion of a new hypersonic missile as a tactic to disrupt international peace efforts, particularly those anticipated from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

During his routine video address, Zelenskiy expressed that Putin seems uninterested in ending the ongoing conflict. Instead, he alleged, Putin's maneuvers were designed to thwart others, especially Trump, from succeeding in their peace initiatives.

Zelenskiy emphasized that the use of the Oreshnik missile is a strategic move by Putin. He outlined that it serves as a deliberate escalation, aimed at complicating matters for Trump, who is expected to pursue peace after his upcoming inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024