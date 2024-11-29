Zelenskiy Accuses Putin of Using Hypersonic Missile for Conflict Escalation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of leveraging the promotion of a new hypersonic missile to disrupt peace efforts, notably those by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Zelenskiy claims Putin's ulterior motive is to continue the war rather than facilitate its conclusion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced serious concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent activities. Zelenskiy accused Putin of using the Kremlin's promotion of a new hypersonic missile as a tactic to disrupt international peace efforts, particularly those anticipated from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
During his routine video address, Zelenskiy expressed that Putin seems uninterested in ending the ongoing conflict. Instead, he alleged, Putin's maneuvers were designed to thwart others, especially Trump, from succeeding in their peace initiatives.
Zelenskiy emphasized that the use of the Oreshnik missile is a strategic move by Putin. He outlined that it serves as a deliberate escalation, aimed at complicating matters for Trump, who is expected to pursue peace after his upcoming inauguration.
