Modi and Shah's Strategic Odisha Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha for a three-day event, starting with the All India DGP/IGP Conference. Modi's visit includes various engagements with local leadership and key stakeholders, marking his third visit post-Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are set to begin a significant three-day visit to Odisha, starting with the All India DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar. Shah will arrive earlier, with Modi expected at 4.20 pm Friday.

As part of his schedule, PM Modi will land at Biju Patnaik International Airport around 4.20 pm, followed by a felicitation at the airport. He will proceed to Raj Bhavan and conduct a BJP meeting from 6 pm to 8.30 pm before retiring to Raj Bhavan for the night.

The following day, Modi will participate in the DGP/IGP conference at Lok Seva Bhavan, staying until 8 pm. On Sunday, he will return to Lok Seva Bhavan before departing for New Delhi, marking his third visit to the state after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

