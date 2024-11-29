Louise Haigh Resigns Following Fraud Conviction Revelation

British Transport Minister Louise Haigh has resigned due to the resurfacing of a fraud conviction from 2013. The conviction relates to a claim of a stolen cellphone, which Haigh asserts was mistakenly included among stolen items after a mugging.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Haigh expressed her commitment to their political project but acknowledged that her continued presence in the government could divert attention from important work.

Haigh, who represented Sheffield since 2015, received a conditional discharge for the fraud charge, emphasizing it was an unintentional error with no personal benefit.

