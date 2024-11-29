Shiv Sena's Dilemma: Will Shinde Accept Deputy CM Role?
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat announced that if Eknath Shinde refuses the deputy CM post, it will go to another party member. Despite speculations, Shinde plans to support BJP decisions post Maharashtra polls. Discussions continue regarding Shinde's role in the new government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat declared on Friday that if Eknath Shinde declines the deputy chief minister position, the role would be assigned to another leader within the party.
Shinde has expressed his commitment to supporting the BJP’s choice for Maharashtra's chief minister, avoiding conflicts in the decision processes after the alliance's electoral victory.
As deliberations persist around Shinde's potential acceptance of the deputy CM role, Shirsat noted that his decision will be finalized soon, amid internal party support for his governmental involvement.
