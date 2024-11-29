Shiv Sena's Dilemma: Will Shinde Accept Deputy CM Role?

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat declared on Friday that if Eknath Shinde declines the deputy chief minister position, the role would be assigned to another leader within the party.

Shinde has expressed his commitment to supporting the BJP’s choice for Maharashtra's chief minister, avoiding conflicts in the decision processes after the alliance's electoral victory.

As deliberations persist around Shinde's potential acceptance of the deputy CM role, Shirsat noted that his decision will be finalized soon, amid internal party support for his governmental involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)