Ghana's Election Race: Key Figures and Future Challenges

As Ghanaians prepare to vote on December 7, the political landscape is defined by the exit of Nana Akufo-Addo, who has completed his maximum two terms as president. Leading the race is former president John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress. He faces stiff competition from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, representing the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Among 12 candidates vying for the presidency, independent contenders like Nana Kwame Bediako and Alan Kyerematen are expected to siphon votes from the dominant opponents. Mahama, who previously served as interim leader and then president, aims to leverage public discontent amid an economic crisis to reclaim the presidency. He has pledged to renegotiate the nation's IMF bailout terms if elected.

Bawumia, Ghana's first Muslim leader of a major party and the only non-Akan ethnic leader of the NPP, has positioned himself as a savvy economist. He plans to overhaul economic policies by simplifying tax, reducing ministers, and curbing public expenditure. Alan Kyerematen, a former trade minister, seeks to make a mark as an independent candidate after departing from the NPP.

