Chagos Islands Sovereignty Debate: Mauritius Seeks Independent Review

Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam calls for an independent review of a draft agreement with Britain regarding the Chagos Islands. The deal involves Mauritius gaining sovereignty while Britain secures a long-term lease on Diego Garcia. The agreement is under review amid concerns over its impact on U.S. security interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mauritius is pushing back against a confidential draft agreement with Britain over the Chagos Islands, calling for an independent review, Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced Friday. This follows growing unease about the future of the U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia.

The British government remains optimistic about securing a deal, envisioning a handover of Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius, while maintaining a 99-year lease on Diego Garcia. However, PM Ramgoolam, fresh from a recent election victory, voiced concerns and underscores the importance of a thorough examination.

Although backed by U.S. President Joe Biden, the accord's future might face scrutiny from the incoming Trump administration. The deal is contentious, with allegations it compromises U.S. security in the Indian Ocean, amid longstanding grievances from the displaced Chagossian population who demand justice and involvement in the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

