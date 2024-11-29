Left Menu

Modi's Sharp Rebuke: Opposition's Power Play on Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition parties for undermining democracy and Constitution, asserting their sole focus is regaining power by misleading people. He praised BJP's development efforts in Odisha and expressed confidence in Odisha's cultural contributions, highlighting the election success and Droupadi Murmu's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties, accusing them of undermining the democracy and constitutional values by focusing exclusively on regaining power. Modi accused these parties of misleading citizens in their quest for dominance.

Speaking to BJP workers, Modi emphasized the need for vigilance against what he sees as dangerous propaganda aimed at destabilizing the nation. He urged party members and citizens to counter these narratives and remain committed to democratic principles.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Modi showcased the party's commitment to Odisha's development and cultural heritage, celebrating key electoral victories and the historic rise of Droupadi Murmu as India's President, which he claims boosts confidence among young women across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

