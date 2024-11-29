Left Menu

Diplomatic Steps Forward: India and China's Path to Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized handling differences to maintain peace in border areas during discussions in Kazan. This followed the recent disengagement agreement in eastern Ladakh. Ongoing diplomatic efforts include dialogues and mechanisms aimed at stabilizing and rebuilding India-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:54 IST
Diplomatic Steps Forward: India and China's Path to Peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan last month, focusing on the significance of managing differences to ensure peace along the India-China border. The meeting coincided with the 16th BRICS Summit and followed an agreement on disengagement in Demchok and Depsang, key friction points in eastern Ladakh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha, highlighting Modi's welcoming of the disengagement agreement. Both sides agreed not to let disputes disturb border tranquility. The Ministry of External Affairs noted ongoing efforts to progress patrolling in contested regions, reflecting continued diplomatic engagement.

Further discussions are expected between high-level officials to stabilize relations. Key topics include resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, sharing data on trans-border rivers, and establishing direct India-China flights. These diplomatic efforts underscore a commitment to rebuilding bilateral relations.

