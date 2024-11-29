Karnataka's Cabinet Expansion: No Immediate Changes

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ruled out the possibility of an imminent Cabinet expansion, yet hinted at the future inclusion of former tribal welfare minister B Nagendra.

'We are not doing it now,' stated Siddaramaiah to reporters, quelling rumors of imminent changes within the state's Cabinet setup.

Both Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar noted there had been no discussions on the existing lone vacancy, and the issue of expansion hadn't been broached with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. As it stands, the state Cabinet consists of 34 ministers, including the chief and deputy chief ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)