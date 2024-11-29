Left Menu

Karnataka's Cabinet Expansion: No Immediate Changes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced no immediate plans for Cabinet expansion, though former minister B Nagendra may be inducted later. Speculations about changes were dispelled, with both Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar confirming no discussions on the lone vacancy. The current Cabinet includes 34 ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:06 IST
On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ruled out the possibility of an imminent Cabinet expansion, yet hinted at the future inclusion of former tribal welfare minister B Nagendra.

'We are not doing it now,' stated Siddaramaiah to reporters, quelling rumors of imminent changes within the state's Cabinet setup.

Both Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar noted there had been no discussions on the existing lone vacancy, and the issue of expansion hadn't been broached with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. As it stands, the state Cabinet consists of 34 ministers, including the chief and deputy chief ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

