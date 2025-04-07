Left Menu

Tribal Welfare Initiative Launches in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan initiated the 'Adavi Talli Bata' programme in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, promising enhanced tribal welfare within six months as part of the PM Jan Man scheme. The initiative focuses on improving infrastructure and connectivity in tribal areas, prioritizing roads, health, and education.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched the 'Adavi Talli Bata' programme in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Jan Man scheme, aimed at uplifting tribal communities by promising significant welfare improvements within six months.

The programme prioritizes enhancing infrastructure in tribal areas, with a particular focus on constructing roads, drainage systems, schools, and health centers. Deputy CM Kalyan emphasized tribal development as a government priority in a recent press release.

During a visit to Pedapadu, Kalyan received petitions addressing 12 key issues, including the demand for a critical bridge at Chaparai Gadda, which was damaged by Cyclone Hudhud. Officials have been directed to begin its reconstruction, and a commitment has been made to build a new school in the community.

