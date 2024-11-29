Left Menu

Congress Demands Electoral Integrity Amid Allegations

The Congress party claims the integrity of India's electoral process is at risk, blaming the Election Commission's alleged partisanship. Frustrations are building among the public, prompting Congress to plan a national movement. The CWC also addressed election irregularities and reinforced its commitment to social justice and unity.

Updated: 29-11-2024 21:18 IST
The Congress party has launched a broadside against what it claims is the erosion of integrity within India's electoral process. The charge, leveled on Friday, asserts that the Election Commission's operations have been compromised by partisanship, a move that they argue undermines the democratic fabric of the nation.

Speaking at a detailed press briefing, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal expressed deep concern over the Modi administration's alleged negligence on critical national issues, including the ongoing violence in Manipur and communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh. The party intends to heighten pressure through a nationwide movement to address these grievances.

The CWC resolution accuses Prime Minister Modi of abdicating responsibility, highlighting electoral manipulation as evident in Maharashtra's recent Assembly polls. Meanwhile, Congress celebrates Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral success, viewing it as a catalyst for party revitalization. Party unity and social justice remain at the forefront of their agenda moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

