Nepal's Premier Takes Strategic Steps: Oli's Beijing Bound

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission as he prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. This marks Oli's first official visit to a neighboring country during his current term as prime minister, from December 2 to 5.

Breaking with the past tradition of Nepali leaders visiting India first, Oli's decision signifies a strategic shift in relations with China. Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was the only other leader to prioritize China over India, having done so in 2008.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Oli will engage in important bilateral talks. The visit includes several high-profile meetings and participation in the Nepal-China Business Forum, indicating strengthened economic and diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)