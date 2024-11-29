Diplomatic Dispute: MEA Reacts to Gandhi's Comments
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's memory to that of outgoing US President Joe Biden. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the remarks unfortunate and stressed that they do not reflect India's stance or its relations with the United States.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs has firmly responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's memory capabilities to those of outgoing US President Joe Biden. Official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized Gandhi's statements, labeling them as unfortunate and not reflective of the government's position.
Jaiswal emphasized the longstanding and robust partnership shared between India and the United States, a relationship built on mutual respect and commitment over many years. He noted that such remarks could detract from the positive diplomatic ties that have been nurtured.
The remarks were made during Jaiswal's weekly media briefing, addressing a query about Gandhi's comments at a recent rally in Amravati. Gandhi reportedly drew parallels between the memory of Modi and that of President Biden, which the MEA has taken a clear stance against.
(With inputs from agencies.)
