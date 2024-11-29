Mahayuti's Delayed CM Decision Sparks Concern Over Internal Contradictions

In Maharashtra, the political landscape remains tense as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance struggles to designate a Chief Minister, despite securing a significant majority in state elections. CPI leader D Raja has raised concerns over this indecision, attributing it to underlying ideological, political, and personality conflicts among coalition partners.

Raja emphasized the urgency of the situation, pointing out that the delay in leadership selection reflects internal discord within the ruling alliance. He urged senior leaders, such as Mr. Shinde and Mr. Ajit Pawar, to address these issues transparently, as the electorate awaits a resolution.

Meanwhile, discussions continue among top party figures, including caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and BJP officials, following meetings with Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi. Despite claims from BJP leader Fadnavis of a unified front, speculations persist regarding the cause of the delay, with another crucial meeting set to take place in Mumbai to determine the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)