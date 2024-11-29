Left Menu

Mahayuti's Delayed CM Decision Sparks Concern Over Internal Contradictions

CPI leader D Raja voiced concerns over the BJP-led Mahayuti's delay in announcing Maharashtra's Chief Minister, suggesting internal contradictions. Despite their electoral victory, ideological or personality issues seem to hamper leader selection. Meetings with top BJP leaders aim to resolve these disputes and finalize the Chief Minister soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:14 IST
Mahayuti's Delayed CM Decision Sparks Concern Over Internal Contradictions
CPI leader D Raja (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, the political landscape remains tense as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance struggles to designate a Chief Minister, despite securing a significant majority in state elections. CPI leader D Raja has raised concerns over this indecision, attributing it to underlying ideological, political, and personality conflicts among coalition partners.

Raja emphasized the urgency of the situation, pointing out that the delay in leadership selection reflects internal discord within the ruling alliance. He urged senior leaders, such as Mr. Shinde and Mr. Ajit Pawar, to address these issues transparently, as the electorate awaits a resolution.

Meanwhile, discussions continue among top party figures, including caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and BJP officials, following meetings with Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi. Despite claims from BJP leader Fadnavis of a unified front, speculations persist regarding the cause of the delay, with another crucial meeting set to take place in Mumbai to determine the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024