Mahayuti's Delayed CM Decision Sparks Concern Over Internal Contradictions
CPI leader D Raja voiced concerns over the BJP-led Mahayuti's delay in announcing Maharashtra's Chief Minister, suggesting internal contradictions. Despite their electoral victory, ideological or personality issues seem to hamper leader selection. Meetings with top BJP leaders aim to resolve these disputes and finalize the Chief Minister soon.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra, the political landscape remains tense as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance struggles to designate a Chief Minister, despite securing a significant majority in state elections. CPI leader D Raja has raised concerns over this indecision, attributing it to underlying ideological, political, and personality conflicts among coalition partners.
Raja emphasized the urgency of the situation, pointing out that the delay in leadership selection reflects internal discord within the ruling alliance. He urged senior leaders, such as Mr. Shinde and Mr. Ajit Pawar, to address these issues transparently, as the electorate awaits a resolution.
Meanwhile, discussions continue among top party figures, including caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and BJP officials, following meetings with Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi. Despite claims from BJP leader Fadnavis of a unified front, speculations persist regarding the cause of the delay, with another crucial meeting set to take place in Mumbai to determine the Chief Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Will have no truck with those allied with BJP: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on possibility of post-poll reunion with Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar's Dilemma: Navigating NCP Split and Future Elections
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reclaims Industry Growth Amid Electoral Rally
Eknath Shinde: Rebellion for Development and Hindutva
Eknath Shinde's Vision for a Stronger Maharashtra: A Call to Action