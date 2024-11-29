Modi's Mission to Fortify BJP's Hold in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to the BJP headquarters in Odisha on Friday to explore avenues for fortifying the party's influence in the eastern state. During his two-hour stay, he engaged with party leaders and workers, emphasizing the need for robust strategies to enhance the BJP's presence.

Modi took to the social media platform X, expressing his commitment to strengthening the BJP across Odisha and improving citizens' lives. His interaction included a dinner with party leaders, showcasing a familial approach to internal discussions.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal described the interaction as a family gathering, devoid of state government discussions. Modi's visit was a valuable opportunity for local leaders, considering the BJP's current competitive political landscape in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)