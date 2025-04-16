Political Power Play: BJP Leadership Strategizes Future Moves
BJP President J P Nadda met with Home Minister Amit Shah following deliberations among senior party leaders. Topics discussed were not disclosed, but involved crucial governance and political issues. Ongoing leadership elections are part of the party's efforts as Nadda serves in an extended capacity until a successor is named.
- Country:
- India
In the realm of Indian politics, BJP President J P Nadda held a significant meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, following a series of discussions among key party figures. The specific agenda of these high-profile meetings remains undisclosed.
On the preceding Tuesday, Nadda's residence was the epicenter of political activity, hosting senior Union ministers such as Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal. Regular weekly meetings are reportedly a staple for these leaders, focusing on governance and political issues, as per party sources.
The BJP is currently engaged in internal elections to appoint state presidents, a prelude to selecting a new national president—a process that has extended beyond the anticipated timeline. Meanwhile, Nadda continues his role on an interim basis until his successor is chosen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Debunks Myths of Northern Dominance, Celebrates Southern Contributions
Piyush Goyal Advocates for Innovation and Domestic Investment at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
Rajnath Singh Pushes for Armed Forces' Dynamic Perspective Amid Global Changes
Piyush Goyal Calls for Indian Startups to Aim Higher
Rajnath Singh Highlights Technological Advancements, Research & Excellence at AMC Raising Day