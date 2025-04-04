Speculation Surrounds Tamil Nadu BJP Leadership and Alliances

Tamil Nadu BJP's state chief, K Annamalai, stirred the political pot on Friday by openly stating he's out of the race for state leadership. This unexpected declaration comes amid swirling discussions about leadership and potential alliances as the state gears up for its 2026 assembly elections.

Annamalai's remarks coincide with AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswamy's recent visit to New Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The visit has fueled speculation about a possible BJP-AIADMK alliance resurgence, although no official confirmation has been provided by either party.

Palaniswamy has meanwhile been cautious, indicating that decisions on alliances will emerge closer to the elections. His careful stance underscores the volatile nature of Tamil Nadu politics, where alliances are often decided at the eleventh hour, reflecting the state's ever-changing political landscape.

