BJP Accuses AAP of Extortion Involving MLA-Gangster Nexus

The BJP has accused AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that an AAP MLA is involved in extorting money with the help of a gangster. The BJP demands that the MLA resign, stating that a lack of action would suggest complicity by the party.

Updated: 30-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:01 IST
In a heated political exchange, the BJP has come forward with allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, of harboring a party MLA involved in extortion, assisted by a known gangster.

During a press conference held on Saturday, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva revealed an audio clip that allegedly includes a conversation between an AAP MLA and the gangster in question.

Amidst the rising tension and onset of election season in Delhi, these accusations mark a significant charge. The BJP challenges the AAP to remove the MLA to prove its non-involvement, while simultaneously questioning the party's stance on crime in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

