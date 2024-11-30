Left Menu

Election Commission Defends Transparency Amid Congress Allegations

The Election Commission affirmed the transparency of its procedures for the Maharashtra polls, addressing concerns raised by the Congress about data inconsistencies. Inviting a Congress delegation for further discussion, the EC ensured all procedures involve candidates and agents, responding to discrepancies in voter turnout data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Saturday reaffirmed the transparency of its electoral procedures in Maharashtra amidst allegations from the Congress regarding serious discrepancies in polling data.

In its interim reply to accusations made by the Congress, the Election Commission has invited a delegation from the party for an in-person discussion on December 3 to further explore their concerns.

Addressing the inconsistencies raised, the EC emphasized its commitment to transparency and promised a thorough review, highlighting that any discrepancies in voter turnout data arise from procedural priorities, not irregularities, and data is readily verifiable by candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

