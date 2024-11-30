Election Commission Defends Transparency Amid Congress Allegations
The Election Commission affirmed the transparency of its procedures for the Maharashtra polls, addressing concerns raised by the Congress about data inconsistencies. Inviting a Congress delegation for further discussion, the EC ensured all procedures involve candidates and agents, responding to discrepancies in voter turnout data.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission on Saturday reaffirmed the transparency of its electoral procedures in Maharashtra amidst allegations from the Congress regarding serious discrepancies in polling data.
In its interim reply to accusations made by the Congress, the Election Commission has invited a delegation from the party for an in-person discussion on December 3 to further explore their concerns.
Addressing the inconsistencies raised, the EC emphasized its commitment to transparency and promised a thorough review, highlighting that any discrepancies in voter turnout data arise from procedural priorities, not irregularities, and data is readily verifiable by candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women Lead Voter Turnout in Jharkhand Elections
Mumbai Suburban Pushes for Improved Voter Turnout in Upcoming Elections
18.14 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Maharashtra assembly elections; 15.78 per cent voting in Mumbai so far: Official.
Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: Leaders Urge High Voter Turnout
Voter turnout of 31.37 pc recorded in 38 assembly seats till 11 AM in second and final phase of Jharkhand polls: Official.