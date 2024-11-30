Election Commission Defends Transparency Amid Congress Allegations

The Election Commission on Saturday reaffirmed the transparency of its electoral procedures in Maharashtra amidst allegations from the Congress regarding serious discrepancies in polling data.

In its interim reply to accusations made by the Congress, the Election Commission has invited a delegation from the party for an in-person discussion on December 3 to further explore their concerns.

Addressing the inconsistencies raised, the EC emphasized its commitment to transparency and promised a thorough review, highlighting that any discrepancies in voter turnout data arise from procedural priorities, not irregularities, and data is readily verifiable by candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)