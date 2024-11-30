Priyanka Gandhi's Triumphant Return to Wayanad
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after her maiden electoral win from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, has arrived in Kerala to begin her work to ensure a prosperous future for her constituency. She plans to hold public meetings and visit several areas within the constituency.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her arrival in Kerala following a significant electoral victory from the Wayanad seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Her visit marks the beginning of her efforts to secure a prosperous future for the people of the hill constituency.
During a brief interaction with the press at Karipur airport, Priyanka expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am happy to be back here and I am ready to start working and do whatever I can to help the people of Wayanad have a better future."
Her agenda includes a series of political engagements, featuring a joint public meeting with her brother, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, at Mukkam in Kozhikode district. Further receptions are scheduled in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna, reflecting her commitment to the constituency.
