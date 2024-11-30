Tensions Rise as Political Visits to Violence-Hit Sambhal Halted

In a sharp rebuke to the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused the party of engaging in 'political tourism' following their thwarted attempt to visit violence-stricken Sambhal. Pathak reinforced the government's focus on maintaining law and order amid rising tensions.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh declared that no visits to Sambhal would be permitted until the area stabilizes. He urged the SP to postpone their plans, stating that the situation remains sensitive and requires cooperation from all parties.

The SP, expressing discontent, accused the state administration of overstepping constitutional boundaries. Disturbances in Sambhal began after a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid sparked violent clashes, resulting in four fatalities. As investigations proceed, the SP has pledged financial assistance to the victims' families, demanding the government provide substantial compensation and conduct an impartial inquiry.

