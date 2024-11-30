Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Political Visits to Violence-Hit Sambhal Halted

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak criticizes Samajwadi Party's attempt to visit Sambhal, calling it 'political tourism'. Authorities emphasize maintaining law and order, restricting visits until stability returns. Meanwhile, SP plans to compensate victims' families and demands government action. Clashes erupted after a controversial mosque survey led to four deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:51 IST
Tensions Rise as Political Visits to Violence-Hit Sambhal Halted
UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke to the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused the party of engaging in 'political tourism' following their thwarted attempt to visit violence-stricken Sambhal. Pathak reinforced the government's focus on maintaining law and order amid rising tensions.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh declared that no visits to Sambhal would be permitted until the area stabilizes. He urged the SP to postpone their plans, stating that the situation remains sensitive and requires cooperation from all parties.

The SP, expressing discontent, accused the state administration of overstepping constitutional boundaries. Disturbances in Sambhal began after a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid sparked violent clashes, resulting in four fatalities. As investigations proceed, the SP has pledged financial assistance to the victims' families, demanding the government provide substantial compensation and conduct an impartial inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024