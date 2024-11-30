Political Tensions and Unrest: A Nation's Current Affairs

The nation grapples with political unrest as violence in Sambhal leads to extended bans on outsiders, preventing key political figures from entering. The administration aims to maintain peace until December 10.

In Maharashtra, political anticipation builds as the Mahayuti alliance, led by prominent BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, prepares to form a new government on December 5, hoping to bring stability to the region.

Meanwhile, political tensions in Bangladesh receive international concern, as Congress leader Karan Singh calls for urgent measures to protect the Hindu community following recent violent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)