Ajit Pawar Urges End to EVM Protest, Calls for Dialogue

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged veteran activist Dr. Baba Adhav to end his protest against EVM misuse. He emphasized accepting electoral results and called for dialogue, while recognizing court as a recourse. Pawar noted the ruling coalition's loss in past elections despite robust welfare initiatives aiding their return to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged veteran activist Dr. Baba Adhav to cease his protest concerning alleged EVM misuse in state polls. Pawar stressed that electoral results should be respected and highlighted the ruling coalition's acceptance of past Lok Sabha election outcomes despite their defeat.

Pawar stressed a need for dialogue on EVM concerns and suggested that unresolved issues might be taken to court. He emphasized the Supreme Court's stance that EVM tampering allegations often arise post-defeat rather than victory, and urged Parliament to debate the matter thoroughly.

While recognizing that welfare schemes played a part in securing electoral support for the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance, Pawar appealed to Adhav to end his peaceful protest. He assured that such agitations would not be suppressed, aiming to foster a fair discussion environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

