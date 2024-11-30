Left Menu

Diplomatic Tour: Abbas Araqchi's Regional Visits

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to visit Damascus on Sunday, followed by Turkey on Monday, as part of a diplomatic regional tour. This was confirmed by Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson. The purpose of these visits is anticipated to focus on strengthening regional relations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is on a mission to bolster regional diplomatic ties, beginning with a visit to Damascus on Sunday, according to Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

State media reported Araqchi's scheduled visit, which will then extend to Turkey on Monday, reflecting a focused bid to enhance bilateral relations in the region.

Sources from the Turkish foreign ministry earlier confirmed this itinerary, underscoring the importance of Araqchi's meetings as part of a broader effort to maintain and improve diplomatic channels across neighboring nations.

