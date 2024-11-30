Diplomatic Tour: Abbas Araqchi's Regional Visits

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is on a mission to bolster regional diplomatic ties, beginning with a visit to Damascus on Sunday, according to Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

State media reported Araqchi's scheduled visit, which will then extend to Turkey on Monday, reflecting a focused bid to enhance bilateral relations in the region.

Sources from the Turkish foreign ministry earlier confirmed this itinerary, underscoring the importance of Araqchi's meetings as part of a broader effort to maintain and improve diplomatic channels across neighboring nations.

