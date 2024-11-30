Turmoil in Georgia: President Calls Parliament Illegitimate
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has declared the country's parliament illegitimate following recent elections. Amidst ongoing protests in Tbilisi and other cities, Zourabichvili stated she will not step down when her term ends. Protests intensified after Georgia ceased talks for EU membership.
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili made a bold declaration on Saturday, stating that the nation's parliament is illegitimate following recent elections. She emphasized her intention to remain in office beyond December, marking a significant constitutional standoff.
The President's announcement came during a contentious period marked by public unrest. Protests erupted in Tbilisi and other major cities after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze revealed that Georgia would no longer pursue European Union accession talks.
This development has deepened the political crisis in Georgia, pitting the presidency, which is asserted as the sole legitimate institution, against the newly elected parliament. The situation remains tense as demonstrators continue to voice their dissent.
