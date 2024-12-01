Ireland's Political Puzzle: Coalition Talks Begin

Ireland's two main centre-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, are poised to maintain their grip on power following the recent election, but forming a stable government remains a challenge. They are expected to require additional coalition partners to achieve a majority, potentially leading to prolonged negotiations.

The parties secured 20.5% and 21.9% of first-preference votes respectively, with Sinn Fein trailing at 19.1%. The prospect of forming a majority hinges on securing 88 seats, with Labour and the Social Democrats as potential coalition candidates. However, Ireland's proportional representation system may necessitate a wider coalition due to uncertain seat counts.

Prime Minister Simon Harris's campaign suffered setbacks despite an expansive budget, affecting Fine Gael's standing. With public discontent over unfulfilled economic promises, and Sinn Fein's declining popularity, securing a stable government is crucial amid upcoming international economic challenges.

