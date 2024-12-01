Edan Alexander: A Hostage's Plea for Freedom

On Saturday, Palestinian militant group Hamas released a video featuring Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who pleads for soon-to-be U.S. President Donald Trump to secure his release. Yael Alexander, Edan's mother, expressed her distress over the 3-1/2-minute clip, which shows a pale Edan sitting in a darkened space against a wall, addressing his family, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Trump.

At a Tel Aviv rally advocating for the hostages' freedom, Yael Alexander remarked that the video instills hope yet underscores the severe hardship faced by Edan and other hostages. She urged Israeli leaders to end the Gaza conflict and reach an accord with Hamas for their release, expressing profound yearning for her son.

Prime Minister Netanyahu denounced the video as psychological warfare in a statement, informing the Alexander family that Israel is diligently working to bring the hostages home. While Trump's transition team remains unreachable for comment, the Biden administration is striving tirelessly to free U.S. citizens held by Hamas. Talks with Hamas leaders are anticipated in Cairo, aiming to negotiate a ceasefire and exchange hostages for Palestinian detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)