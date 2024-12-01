Left Menu

Edan Alexander: A Hostage's Plea for Freedom

Hamas released a video of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander urging future U.S. President Trump to negotiate his release. His mother calls for an end to the Gaza conflict and hopes for a deal with Hamas. Efforts to secure hostages' freedom continue amid ongoing discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 03:27 IST
Edan Alexander: A Hostage's Plea for Freedom

On Saturday, Palestinian militant group Hamas released a video featuring Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who pleads for soon-to-be U.S. President Donald Trump to secure his release. Yael Alexander, Edan's mother, expressed her distress over the 3-1/2-minute clip, which shows a pale Edan sitting in a darkened space against a wall, addressing his family, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Trump.

At a Tel Aviv rally advocating for the hostages' freedom, Yael Alexander remarked that the video instills hope yet underscores the severe hardship faced by Edan and other hostages. She urged Israeli leaders to end the Gaza conflict and reach an accord with Hamas for their release, expressing profound yearning for her son.

Prime Minister Netanyahu denounced the video as psychological warfare in a statement, informing the Alexander family that Israel is diligently working to bring the hostages home. While Trump's transition team remains unreachable for comment, the Biden administration is striving tirelessly to free U.S. citizens held by Hamas. Talks with Hamas leaders are anticipated in Cairo, aiming to negotiate a ceasefire and exchange hostages for Palestinian detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024