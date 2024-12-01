Syrian Insurgents' Shocking Aleppo Takeover

Left Menu

Syrian insurgents, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, took control of major parts of Aleppo, including its international airport, marking a strategic offensive against government forces. This surprise move challenges President Bashar Assad's military preparedness and threatens to reignite Syria's longstanding conflict.

Updated: 01-12-2024 03:36 IST
Syrian insurgents mounted a surprising offensive on Saturday, seizing control of significant portions of Aleppo, the nation's largest city, along with its international airport. This bold move saw minimal resistance from government troops, dealing a blow to President Bashar Assad's regime.

The insurgents, primarily from the Salafi jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, leveraged a long-standing strategy originating from their northwestern stronghold. Their swift capture of Aleppo has raised questions about the capabilities of Assad's armed forces, particularly as his allies face distractions from other regional conflicts.

The offensive has escalated existing tensions in Syria, with Turkey acknowledging a failure in diplomatic efforts to halt government attacks despite a de-escalation agreement. Assad's forces are reportedly planning a counterattack to regain control, while the insurgents have extended their reach into northern Hama, intensifying prospects of renewed civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

