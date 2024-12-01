Australia's Social Media Ban Sparks Global Debate

In a move that has sparked global conversation, Australia approved a significant social media ban prohibiting children under 16 from access, a decision that has drawn notable criticism from Elon Musk. The legislative move, described by Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as 'world-leading,' aims to set a stringent benchmark for tech regulation internationally.

Musk, a central figure in social media discourse, has voiced concerns, suggesting the ban potentially undermines Australian citizens' internet freedoms. Albanese remains open to discussions with Musk, asserting the businessman's right to express his views as the owner of platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The law mandates compliance from tech giants such as Meta and TikTok, with violations costing up to A$49.5 million in fines. The ban, gaining bipartisan support, highlights ongoing tensions between governmental regulations and technological innovation.

