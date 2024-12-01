Left Menu

Australia's Social Media Ban Sparks Global Debate

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses Elon Musk's criticism of the new social media ban for those under 16, showcasing it as a stringent measure against Big Tech. The law, passed after intense debate, aims to regulate minors' access with severe penalties for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 05:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 05:17 IST
Australia's Social Media Ban Sparks Global Debate

In a move that has sparked global conversation, Australia approved a significant social media ban prohibiting children under 16 from access, a decision that has drawn notable criticism from Elon Musk. The legislative move, described by Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as 'world-leading,' aims to set a stringent benchmark for tech regulation internationally.

Musk, a central figure in social media discourse, has voiced concerns, suggesting the ban potentially undermines Australian citizens' internet freedoms. Albanese remains open to discussions with Musk, asserting the businessman's right to express his views as the owner of platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The law mandates compliance from tech giants such as Meta and TikTok, with violations costing up to A$49.5 million in fines. The ban, gaining bipartisan support, highlights ongoing tensions between governmental regulations and technological innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024