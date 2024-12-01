Taiwan's Pacific Tour: A New Era of Value-Based Diplomacy
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te embarks on a Pacific tour, marking his first foreign trip since taking office and highlighting Taiwan's role in global peace. Amid tensions with China, Lai's U.S. stopover in Hawaii gives him the opportunity to reinforce diplomatic ties and promote Taiwan's democratic values.
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has commenced a significant Pacific tour with a U.S. stopover in Hawaii, emphasizing Taiwan's commitment to global peace and stability. This comes as China increases military pressure on Taiwan, which it sees as a breakaway province, suggesting further military exercises during Lai's trip.
Lai's journey marks his first international venture since assuming office in May. He praised the U.S. for ensuring the smoothness of his travels, which underline Taiwan's strategic diplomatic intentions in the Pacific region, an area where China's influence is growing.
The tour also coincides with the U.S. approval of an arms sale to Taiwan. While the U.S. follows a 'one-China' policy, it maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan and legally supports its defense capabilities. These developments are part of Taiwan's broader strategy to deepen alliances and promote democratic values on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
