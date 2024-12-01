Trump Eyes Loyalist Kash Patel for FBI Overhaul

Donald Trump has signaled his intent to overhaul the FBI by nominating Kash Patel, a former National Security official and loyalist, as the new director. This move suggests Trump's desire to replace the current director, Christopher Wray, whom he initially appointed.

Patel has plans to reform the FBI significantly. Known for his staunch support of Trump's vision, he has called for reducing the bureau's intelligence-gathering role and focusing on criminal apprehension. In a recent interview, Patel expressed his willingness to restructure the FBI's operations radically.

Nomination of Patel could face significant opposition in the Senate. Meanwhile, Christopher Wray continues to commit to the bureau's mission of protecting Americans, amid the backdrop of political controversies and ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)