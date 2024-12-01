Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Dynamics: Shinde's Health & Swearing-In

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde fell ill in Satara but is recovering and will return to Mumbai. Amidst political speculation, the Mahayuti government is set for a swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The key seat contenders in the new government remain undecided.

Updated: 01-12-2024 10:01 IST
Maharashtra's Political Dynamics: Shinde's Health & Swearing-In
Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who fell ill while visiting his native village in Satara district, is recuperating and will return to Mumbai on Sunday evening, according to an associate.

Shinde developed high fever and throat infection on Saturday and was treated with medication and IV therapy, his family doctor R M Parte reported. Speculations circulate over his discontent with the formation of the state government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Mahayuti government prepares for an oath-taking ceremony on December 5 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend. A new chief minister is yet to be declared amidst intra-party negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

