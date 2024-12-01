Maharashtra's Political Dynamics: Shinde's Health & Swearing-In
Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde fell ill in Satara but is recovering and will return to Mumbai. Amidst political speculation, the Mahayuti government is set for a swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The key seat contenders in the new government remain undecided.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who fell ill while visiting his native village in Satara district, is recuperating and will return to Mumbai on Sunday evening, according to an associate.
Shinde developed high fever and throat infection on Saturday and was treated with medication and IV therapy, his family doctor R M Parte reported. Speculations circulate over his discontent with the formation of the state government.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Mahayuti government prepares for an oath-taking ceremony on December 5 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend. A new chief minister is yet to be declared amidst intra-party negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Eknath Shinde
- Chief Minister
- health
- recovery
- Shiv Sena
- Mahayuti
- BJP
- elections
- government
ALSO READ
BJP-led Mahayuti govt working to boost Marathi pride: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers for Maharashtra polls.
BJP booth workers have to reach every home with message to make BJP-led Mahayuti victorious in Maharashtra assembly elections: PM Modi.
People of Maharashtra want Mahayuti govt to remain for next five years: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers.
People of Maharashtra very impressed with BJP-led Mahayuti govt; wherever I have gone, I have seen this love: PM Modi to party workers.
BJP-led Mahayuti govt trying to empower every section of the society: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers.