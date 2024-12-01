Biden's Africa Visit: U.S. Rail Diplomacy to Challenge China's Grip

President Joe Biden's visit to Angola marks a significant diplomatic move as he fulfills a presidential promise to focus on Africa, with the centerpiece being a U.S.-backed railway project. The project, aimed at reducing China's influence, strategically links the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia with Angola's Lobito port, providing a route for mineral exports to the West.

Funded partly by a U.S. loan, the railway enhances opportunities for exporting critical minerals like copper and cobalt, crucial components in electronics. China's dominance in Congo has raised concerns in Washington, further motivating this U.S.-led infrastructure endeavor. The $550 million refurbishment of the railway reflects a proactive stance in U.S.-Africa relations.

The project is a collaboration involving global players like Trafigura and Vecturis, supported by the U.S. Development Finance Corporation. Biden's visit emphasizes a broader U.S. strategy to foster economic growth and security ties with Angola, showcasing the potential for further significant endeavors in Africa's infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)