Biden's Africa Visit: U.S. Rail Diplomacy to Challenge China's Grip

President Joe Biden embarks on a trip to Angola, fulfilling his promise to visit Africa, with a focus on a major U.S.-backed railway project. This initiative aims to divert critical minerals away from China by connecting the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to Angola's Lobito port, enhancing exports to Western nations.

President Joe Biden's visit to Angola marks a significant diplomatic move as he fulfills a presidential promise to focus on Africa, with the centerpiece being a U.S.-backed railway project. The project, aimed at reducing China's influence, strategically links the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia with Angola's Lobito port, providing a route for mineral exports to the West.

Funded partly by a U.S. loan, the railway enhances opportunities for exporting critical minerals like copper and cobalt, crucial components in electronics. China's dominance in Congo has raised concerns in Washington, further motivating this U.S.-led infrastructure endeavor. The $550 million refurbishment of the railway reflects a proactive stance in U.S.-Africa relations.

The project is a collaboration involving global players like Trafigura and Vecturis, supported by the U.S. Development Finance Corporation. Biden's visit emphasizes a broader U.S. strategy to foster economic growth and security ties with Angola, showcasing the potential for further significant endeavors in Africa's infrastructure development.

