Debate Over Beef Ban Intensifies in Assam Politics

In a recent political development, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared his willingness to ban beef in the state, providing Congress leader Bhupen Borah makes a formal request. This statement follows allegations that the BJP distributed beef to secure votes in the Muslim-majority Samaguri constituency.

Responding to Congress's claims, Sarma emphasized the significance of the BJP's win, stating it marked Congress's most significant defeat in Samaguri's history. He urged the opposition to clarify their position on the issue, referencing comments from Congress MP Rakibul Hussain about the inappropriateness of influencing voters with beef.

Sarma plans to correspond with Congress President Bhupen Borah, seeking consensus on a beef ban. Highlighting the existing Assam Cattle Preservation Act, he suggests that a complete beef ban could resolve the political tensions surrounding the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)