Maharashtra Mahayuti: Key Leadership Decisions Await December 5

As political tensions simmer in Maharashtra, the constituents of the Mahayuti alliance are gearing up for a pivotal meeting set for December 5. Key decisions, including whether only the chief minister and deputy chief ministers will take oath, are on the table ahead of this significant ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the event at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, announced BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

While BJP sources suggest Devendra Fadnavis, twice former chief minister, is likely to return to power, official announcements are pending, leaving the political landscape rife with speculation. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have declared Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as their legislative leaders, while BJP holds its cards close, with plans to decide its legislative party leader by early December.

The intricate power dynamics within the Mahayuti alliance, highlighted by delayed consensus and internal disagreements, underscore the challenges facing Maharashtra's new government formation. Despite a landslide electoral victory, the alliance navigates through complex negotiations to solidify a leadership structure that satisfies all constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)