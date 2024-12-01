Kejriwal Rules Out AAP-Congress Alliance for Delhi Polls
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's convener, announced there will be no alliance with Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Despite being part of the opposition INDIA bloc, AAP and Congress could not agree on seat-sharing, leading to a failed alliance in previous electoral efforts.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political announcement, Arvind Kejriwal, the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declared that his party will not be forming an alliance with the Congress for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February.
Kejriwal made this revelation during a press conference, emphasizing, "There will be no alliance in Delhi." This statement comes despite both AAP and Congress being part of the opposition's INDIA bloc, which fought together in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, only to be outperformed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured all the seats in Delhi.
Previously, AAP and Congress engaged in multiple rounds of discussions to form a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections in October. However, these negotiations failed to yield any positive outcome, highlighting the challenges in aligning their political strategies on crucial electoral fronts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
