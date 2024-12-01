Zelenskiy's NATO Dilemma: Inviting a War-Torn Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the United States to persuade European skeptics about Ukraine's inclusion in the NATO military alliance. Speaking in Kyiv, Zelenskiy highlighted the urgency of the matter amid ongoing tensions.

During a news conference, the President stressed that any NATO invitation must encompass all of Ukraine's territory. However, he acknowledged the complexities involved, given parts of Ukraine are currently under occupation due to the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskiy's comments come amid a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, as Ukraine seeks stronger alliances to bolster its defense amidst continuing hostilities.

